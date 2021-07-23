State has yet to release guidance for the school year, districts are frustrated

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- School Districts across New York State are waiting for the state to send them guidance for the school year.

The Superintendent for Liverpool Central School District said he’s frustrated because he wants to have a plan in place before the Fall. “We kind of still have our finger on the pulse of what are we actually going to be doing whether it’s students with masks, staff with masks, and what does it have to do with the vaccination.”

President for Christian Brothers Academy, Matthew Keough, says he’s asking the same questions. “Our Fall sports starts in mid to late august and we want to know what that guidance is so we can start to have some conversations with our coaches, with our athletic director, and also students.”

Both Potter and Keough said they also want families to know their plans. “We really want to be able to communicate with our families as soon as possible, so they understand what the state guidelines are and they understand how we’re responding to those guidelines and we’re keeping their children safe.”

Ultimately, they both just want answers so they can secure a plan.