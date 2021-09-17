State Health Department investigates resident’s death from falling through window at Bishop Rehab in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A resident of Bishop Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has died after falling from his third-floor window on Wednesday, the nursing home confirms to NewsChannel 9.

A spokesperson says the unnamed man “forced his way through the restrictive mechanism,” and was found by a nurse. The staff called 911 and stayed with the resident until an ambulance arrived.

Currently, the facility, located on James Street in Syracuse, is working with authorities on a formal investigation.

The State Department of Health confirms it’s investigating the death, but wouldn’t comment on an “ongoing” investigation.

The facility spokesperson writes: “We are deeply saddened by this resident’s passing, as we feel like we have lost a member of our own family. At this time, we would like to extend our sympathy to the resident’s family members.” 

Bishop took over for the former James Square Nursing Home and has been working to improve its reputation and care for residents and patients.

