AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department has launched an investigation after a video went viral of an Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center employee who appears to have fallen asleep on the job.

As of Monday morning, the video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and shared by nearly 8,000 people on Facebook.

The video was posted by another Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center employee, Alexxis McNeil, who shared it with NewsChannel 9.

NewsChannel 9 has confirmed the person seen in the video is a staff member at Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing, but it remains unclear if the employee’s behavior was caused by sleep deprivation, a medical emergency or something else.

It’s also unknown if any disciplinary action has been taken against the employee, but Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing is aware of the video and investigating.

The administrator of the facility sent NewsChannel 9 the following statement:

“Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is aware of a video posted to social media depicting a staff member in our facility. We take the matter very seriously. It was promptly reported to our oversight agencies, and we continue to cooperate fully with them. We also commenced an immediate internal investigation and will take appropriate responsive action to protect the health and safety of our residents and staff.” Judson Maccaull, Administrator, Auburn Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

In addition to an internal investigation, the NYS Health Department has also stepped in to investigate the matter.

“The New York State Department of Health has made it a top priority to hold nursing homes accountable for the quality of care they provide. That’s why, the Department has launched an investigation into this matter…As this is an open investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.” Statement: New York State Department of Health

The State Health Department encourages anyone who has a complaint or concern about any nursing home in New York to contact its “Centralized Complaint Intake Unit.”

The number to call is 1-888-201-4563 or you can submit your complaint through the department’s online form.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 on the air and online for updates as we get them.