SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The executive director of Child Care Solutions says the recently-passed state budget is “historic” in the improvements it makes to the daycare industry and “doubles the previous investment.”

Most critically, there’s funding for families struggling with the price.

Starting August 1, more families will be eligible for state subsidies to offset the cost. The income maximum will increase from 200% to 300% of the federal poverty level.

That means a family of four can get financial help if they don’t make more than $83,000 per year.

Number of People in House 300% of 2022 Federal Poverty Level 1 $40,770 2 $54,930 3 $69,090 4 $83,250 5 $97,410 6 $111,570 7 $125,730 8 $139,890

Parents’ co-pays are also reduced.

The same family will only pay 1% of its income. That means childcare will cost $830 per year. Not per child, per family.

The exact amount of help is based on a formula accounting for each families’ income and number of children.

Families that find the money might never find a daycare spot for their children. The pandemic forced many centers to close permanently.

The executive director of Child Care Solutions, Lori Schakow, said: “Most daycare centers that I’ve had conversations with have said they have waiting lists. Family care homes are pretty much full.”

State Senator John Mannion, promoting the budget’s benefits, said: “We are as a region are a childcare dessert. If you narrow that down to the individual census tracks, there are some places of great need.”

There’s state money available to help expand centers. $70 million in grants to help owners start a new operation. $30 million to expand existing facilities.

Child Care Solutions is the resource and referral agency for Onondaga County. Call (315) 446-1220 ext. 303 or email parenthelp@childcaresolutionscny.org.