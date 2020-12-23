State jobless claims, unemployment rate both down

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people filing claims for unemployment benefits last week was at its lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

For the week ending December 19, the U.S. Labor Department reports 40,115 New York workers filed unemployment claims. While that is down sharply from the peak of the COVID lockdown, it’s still more than double the number of people seeking benefits before the pandemic began.

The most recent unemployment numbers are also down. New York’s jobless rate for November was 8.4 %, down from 9.2 % in October. In April, New York’s jobless rate was 15.3%.

The Syracuse area posted an unemployment rate of 5.6 % in October. A year ago the Syracuse unemployment rate was 4 %.

