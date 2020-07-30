State lawmakers working on tackling harmful algal blooms

(WSYR-TV) — State lawmakers are working on a new plan to fight harmful algal blooms in Central New York waters.

SUNY ESF and Clarkson University are partnering to test new technology in Oswego County.

They will be experimenting at Lake Neatahwanta in Fulton this summer with the hopes of reducing harmful algal blooms or habs.

The testing site will serve as a pilot for other waterways in the state. But, as of now, the technologies are still prototypes.