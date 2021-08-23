UPDATE: State of Emergency for parts of southern Madison County has been lifted

The State of Emergency that was in effect for parts of Madison County has been lifted as of 5 p.m. Monday 8-23-2021. While roads are open, there is still debris in roadways and drivers are urged to use caution.

MADISON COUNTY (WSYR-TV) — Heavy rains that we on the western edge of Henri caused morning flooding in Madison County late Sunday.

Madison County’s Board Chairman declared a State of Emergency for southern parts of the county due to flooded roadways.

The areas affected are the towns of DeRuyter, Georgetown and Eaton.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

DeRuyter:

Arnold Rd.

Richmond Rd.

Route 13, which had previously been closed reopened as of 3 p.m. Monday

Georgetown:

Bronder Hollow Rd.

Eaton:

Wescott Rd.

Please be cautious when you are driving in these areas. While some roads are open and passable there is still debris out there.

Below are pictures provided by Madison County Government.