Live Now
Syracuse Mayor and Onondaga County Executive hold media briefing

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

State of Emergency issued for all of Onondaga County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A curfew is now in effect for all of Onondaga County starting Sunday. The curfew will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. This curfew prohibits people from being in any public place during those times.

The curfew does not apply to anyone in an essential service including essential emergency services such as fire, police, law enforcement, ambulance, and/or hospital services. This curfew also does not apply to those traveling to and from places of employment.

This follows protest taking place in Syracuse on Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd.

The county wide curfew will remain in effect through June 5, 2020.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected