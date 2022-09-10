Trifecta of State of Emergencies have hit New York and polio tops the list, this month joining monkeypox and COVID-19. NEWS 10 ABC has the latest details on the new declaration from Governor Kathy Hochul.

“I don’t think we should panic,” says Dr. Saperstone

Polio is the latest medical concern to hit New York. Currently, there is only one documented case, in Rockland County. But officials say they have now detected the virus in wastewater in four New York counties and the city.

The biggest concern among local physicians is a delay in completing the polio vaccine series. Some kids are behind because of pandemic quarantines over the past two years.

“You need four to be fully vaccinated, but kids are missing their shots,” says Dr. Saperstone.

A simple solution he says is to make sure you are up to date with your doctor and recommended vaccines.

Executive Director at Ten Broeck Mansion and local historian, Kathrine Kosto says, when Americans took new sanitary precautions in the last century, that inadvertently ushered in disease.

“The tile bathrooms we associate with the early 20th century those were creating a cleaner and cleaner environment so young children were not naturally exposed to very, very low levels of the polio virus,” said Kosto

The New York Department of Health says that New Yorkers who meet the following criteria and who have previously received their full vaccination for polio should get a lifetime booster dose.

INDIVIDUALS WHO HAVE CLOSE CONTACT WITH A PERSON KNOWN OR SUSPECTED TO BE INFECTED OR SUCH PERSON’S HOUSEHOLD MEMBERS OR OTHER CLOSE CONTACTS.

HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS WORKING IN AREAS WHERE POLIOVIRUS HAS BEEN DETECTED (ROCKLAND COUNTY, ORANGE COUNTY, SULLIVAN COUNTY, NEW YORK CITY, OR NASSAU COUNTY) WHO MIGHT HANDLE SPECIMENS THAT MIGHT CONTAIN POLIOVIRUSES OR WHO TREAT PATIENTS WHO MIGHT HAVE POLIO

INDIVIDUALS WITH OCCUPATIONAL EXPOSURE TO WASTEWATER CAN CONSIDER A BOOSTER.

The statewide average of vaccination is nearly 80% among children who have received 3 polio immunizations before their second birthday. New York Dept. of Health is hoping to achieve a rate of well over 90%.

New Yorkers should know that handwashing with soap is important, as alcohol-based sanitizers do not work on some types of germs, like polio. Kids are most likely affected as most adults are vaccinated.

“Most of us certainly in the past 40 or 50 years we’ve been very diligent about giving the polio vaccine,” says Dr. Saperstone

The Governor’s declaration is effective until October 9.