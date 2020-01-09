State of the State: Bringing high speed rail to NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to bring together experts, who will develop a plan to bring high-speed rail to New York.

Previous recommendations to implement high speed rail across the state determined it would take decades to complete and be unaffordable.

As part of his 2020 State of the State Address, Cuomo says he will bring in outside experts to rethink strategies to build “faster, greener, more reliable high-speed rail.”

According to the Governor’s office, most of the state’s population lives near the Empire Corridor, which connects the state through New York City, Albany and Buffalo, but those lines average 51 miles per hour.