State Office of Fire Prevention shares preliminary findings of investigation into July 30 house explosion

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control have released what they believe is the cause of the July 30 house explosion and the preliminary findings of their investigation.
“State Office of Fire Prevention and Control investigators are assisting the Old Forge Fire Department and Town of Webb Police Department in the investigation of a house explosion that occurred on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 582 Hollywood Road in Old Forge. Preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that gas vapors from the propane system serving the residence were ignited by an electric spark in a lower level utility area of the structure. The investigation remains active as investigators continue to interview witnesses and evaluate evidence discovered during their scene examination.”NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control