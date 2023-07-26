CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — As heat advisories are expected to begin Thursday, July 27, through this weekend, State Parks are announcing extended hours at swim facilities.

As a way to beat the heat, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, July 26, that the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation will offer extended hours at State swimming facilities during the current heat wave.

This includes State Parks in Central New York, the Finger Lakes Region and in the North Country.

“Extreme heat is forecast for the entire state Thursday through Saturday, with heat indices expected to reach the 100s in some areas,” Governor Hochul said. “Visiting our beautiful State beaches, pools and parks is one of the best ways way to cool off during this upcoming period of extreme heat, and we will be offering extended hours at sites across New York.”

Beat the heat at the following State Parks in Central New York: