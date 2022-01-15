State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting following an intense vehicle chase in Oneida County

TRENTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting following an intense vehicle chase that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Trenton, Oneida County, on January 15 at 1 a.m.

NYS Troopers were heading northbound on Route 12 in the Village of Boonville when a pickup truck, traveling southbound, sped by them driving recklessly.

State Troopers immediately made a U-turn to attempt to stop the vehicle. After catching up to the truck and trying to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop, continuing southbound on route 12.

Police then drove in front of the truck in a second effort to get it to stop when the driver of the pickup steered his vehicle into the side of the marked patrol vehicle and entered a parking area on the south side of the roadway just north of Plank Road in the town of Trenton State Troopers say.

According to police, When Troopers exited their vehicles, verbally commanding the driver to step out, the pickup truck driver then drove his vehicle towards the Troopers. Police then discharged their division-issued sidearm and shot at the suspect.

The suspect continued driving south on route 12 and came to a stop approximately one mile south, surrendering without further incident.

The suspect was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica, where he was treated for a single gunshot wound to his forearm and released back into State Police custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges against the suspect are pending.

State Police were assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and the Barneveld Fire Department.

NewsChannel9 is actively following this story, and more updates will be available as they are received.