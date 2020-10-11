State Police are stepping up enforcement on New York’s roadways this holiday weekend

(WSYR-TV) — As a lot of people hit the road this extended holiday weekend to take in the beautiful fall foliage, some drivers may see red in their rearview mirrors in the form of police lights.
The governor’s office told State Police to crack down on speeders, drunk and reckless drivers over the holiday weekend.
The special traffic enforcement efforts include sobriety checkpoints, DWI patrols, speeding, texting and talking on the cellphone while driving.
The campaign continues Sunday and ends on Monday.
