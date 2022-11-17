OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have arrested two people in Cayuga County.

On Wednesday, November 16, State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, in Cayuga County, for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery.

State Police investigators developed information on the possible location of the first suspect and when Troopers and investigators located the suspect in Cayuga County, they took him into custody.

State Police arrested 32-year-old, Jason Mcdeid of Auburn, New York, for Burglary in the first degree, and Robbery in the second degree.

A second individual was also arrested, 36-year-old, Alissa Reynolds, also from Auburn, was charged with Robbery in the second degree.

Both individuals were taken to the Cayuga County Court for arraignment.