MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 51-year-old Massena male was arrested for an alleged indecent exposure incident that took place earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, October 3, New York State Police arrested Timothy Borey after troopers responded to an indecent exposure investigation at the Massena Intake located on State Highway 131, in the town of Massena.

State police located and arrested Borey. He was transported to the state police headquarters in Massena and released with an appearance ticket for the Town of Massena Court, where he is due to appear at a later date.