State Police arrest missing inmate from Willard Drug Treatment Campus

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested the inmate who went missing from the Willard Drug Treatment Campus on Monday, Nov. 9.

Police arrested Kevin Witt, 29, near Rt. 326 in the Town of Aurelius in Cayuga County on Thursday night around 10:30.

State Police Investigators will work with prison officials and the Seneca County District Attorney to file charges.

