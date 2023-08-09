HENDERSON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 35-year-old Sackets Harbor woman is facing driving while intoxicated charges after allegedly crashing into a restaurant in the town of Henderson on Wednesday, August 9.

New York State Police say that Stephanie Pittavino began to back up from the parking spot at a high rate of speed and struck the side of Shady Pines Bar and Grill. Authorities responded before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pittavino drove through the exterior wall of the business. She then drove forward, again at a high rate of speed, exiting the restaurant, driving through the lawn, and striking a tree approximately 50 yards away.

Pittavino was not injured in the crash. She was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor.