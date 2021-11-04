State Police Captain retires after 36 years

NORTH SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police in Troop D along with members of law enforcement throughout Onondaga County stood outside of Zone 2 Headquarters in North Syracuse Thursday morning to congratulate Zone 2 Commander, Captain Jeffrey D. Raub on his retirement after 36 years of dedicated service to the Division of State Police.

Captain Raub started his career as a State Trooper in 1985. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1991, and Lieutenant in 1997. On May 25, 2000, He was promoted to the rank of Captain where he served as the Zone 2 Commander for the last 21 years.