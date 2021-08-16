State Police: Carthage man dies from gunshot wounds after suspected suicide

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police responded to the Village of Carthage for a reported shooting incident at Bailey’s Auto Refinishing at 789 West End Avenue.

When state police arrived, they spoke to Shannon M. Ayers, 42 who claimed to have seen Randy Bailey shoot several gunshots at him through garage windows after he banged on them to get Bailey’s attention.

Ayers says he jumped to the ground, started crawling, and was injured by glass shards falling from the broken windows. Police say Ayers was treated on the scene and released.

Randy L. Bailey, 44 from Carthage, NY was transported to Carthage Area Hospital and was pronounced dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

State Police were assisted at the scene by Carthage Village Police, Carthage Fire Department and the Carthage Area Rescue Squad.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, the National Suicide Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. For more resources, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s website.