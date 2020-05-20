State Police conducting sobriety checkpoints this Memorial Day weekend

(WSYR-TV) — State Police are expected to be very active this upcoming weekend by cracking down on drunk driving.
The Stop DWI enforcement period starts Friday and runs through Tuesday.
Troopers and local law enforcement will be patrolling the roads and looking for impaired and reckless drivers.
Drivers should expect sobriety checkpoints and extra patrols this weekend. Last year, troopers arrested 225 people in New York State for drunk driving.
They also issued more than 13,000 tickets over Memorial Day weekend last year.
