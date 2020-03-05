State Police confirm body found on Route 17 is missing woman

(WETM) – New York State Police have identified a female’s body located near the area of State Route 17 in Apalachin as Casie Weese, 37 of Glen Aubrey.

Weese was located by troopers on a search team at approximately 12:51 p.m. Thursday while the troopers were walking along State Route 434 between Apalachin and Vestal. Weese was located in a wooded area, near a fence line that spans along State Route 17 east and 434.





The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

Weese was reported missing Sunday morning to State Police in Owego. Weese and her husband left a party on Main Street in Apalachin on Sunday at approximately 1:30 a.m. The couple reportedly got a flat tire a short distance away from the party and at some point shortly after, Weese left on foot.

State Police say Weese’s husband has been cooperative with troopers throughout the investigation.

Numerous agencies assisted in the search: Troopers, State Forest Rangers, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies, Tioga Search and Rescue and the Apalachin Fire Department assisted in a search from the ground, air and water. The DOT assisted with road closures on State Route 17 and 434 after Weese was located.