(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police will increase their patrols during the holiday weekend to crack down on drunk and drugged driving. The period will go from Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, July 5 at 3 a.m.

Drivers can expect checkpoints for sobriety and DWI patrols during this period. Troopers will also be looking for people using their phones while driving. It is also always important to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles when they travel New York roadways.

State Police say they will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles during the enforcement period. These CITE vehicles help Troopers find drivers who might be using phones behind the wheel easier because they blend in with everyday traffic.

New York State Police say during last year’s Fourth of July enforcement period, Troopers issued 10,238 total tickets, arrested 195 people for DWI, and investigated 648 crashes, including two fatalities.

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) partially fund this enforcement period and they and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind drivers that there is an app called “Have a Plan” where New Yorkers can find and call a taxi or rideshare service to a designated driver list. The app also gives information on DWI laws and penalties, and ways to report a possible impaired driver.

Drunk and drugged drivers not only put their own lives and others at risk, but they can also face jail time and large fines and attorney fees. According to State Police, the average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,0000.

The New York State Police and GTSC recommend the following simple tips to prevent impaired driving: