ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Oneida County, State Police are cracking down on underage drinking.

Last week, State Troopers checked dozens of liquor shops, gas stations and grocery stores across the county, and found one to be not in compliance with the laws dealing with selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

Out of the 24 businesses searched on Thursday, June 15, the one location found not following the law was Cliff’s Local Market along Route 69 in Oriskany.

As a result of the crackdown, an employee at Cliff’s, 22-year-old Syomi S. Formikell from Rome, was charged with the following:

Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree (PL 160.20)

Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under twenty-one years old (ABC 65-1)

Many locations were checked and found in compliance with the law.

Those locations include the following: