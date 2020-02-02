State Police: Driver on suspended license ticketed after flipping tractor-trailer on Thruway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – An out-of-state tractor-trailer driver was ticketed Saturday after troopers say he fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the road.

State Police reported that John Hernandez Bolton, 54 of Mississippi, was driving a tractor-trailer from Illinois on I-90 westbound when he began to fall asleep. Bolton began to veer off the road and initiated contact with a white Honda pickup truck.

Both vehicles went off the highway and down an embankment. The tractor-trailer was overturned, and both vehicles were totalled.

The crash happened around 9:15 Saturday morning.

Photo of the Saturday crash submitted by a NewsChannel 9 viewer.

The only passenger in the pickup and both drivers complained of back injuries, the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to Upstate University Hospital, according to police.

The pickup truck was carrying cranberry concentrate, which was ejected onto the embankment.

Approximately 50 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the tractor-trailer as a result of the crash.

Tickets were issued to Bolton for failure to maintain lane and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle for driving on a suspended CDL license.

