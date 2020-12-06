AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Cayuga County are investigating a crash on the Thruway that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning.
The 911 call for the crash came in just before 1:30 a.m. The crash occurred on I-90 West just a few miles past the Auburn exit.
State Police tell NewsChannel 9 it was a single car crash, and the driver of the vehicle was sent to Upstate University Hospital.
State Police said the severity of the driver’s injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- State Police: Early morning crash on the Thruway near Auburn sends 1 person to the hospital
- Buffalo Kickoff Live- Dec. 6
- President Trump rallies in Georgia ahead of Senate runoffs
- Empire State Weekly COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution & New York 22nd Congressional District Race
- WATCH: Breezy and cold with isolated lake flurries
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App