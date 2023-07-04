BREWERTON, NY (WSYR-TV) State Police were on extra alert this holiday week preventing impaired and reckless driving.

It’s not just alcohol on their radar.

“37 people die every single day as a result of injuries sustained from crashes involving alcohol and that’s just alcohol alone. If you add in all the ones that can be attributed to marijuana or other substance abuse, the number is just too high,” State Trooper Robert Stawicki explained while out on patrol Monday night during Brewerton’s annual Fireworks show.

During last year’s July 4th enforcement period, Troopers issued 11,873 total tickets, arrested 187 people for DWI and investigated 775 crashes, including two fatalities.

The New York State Police recommend these simple tips to prevent impaired driving:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins

Before drinking, designate a sober driver

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation

Use your community’s sober ride program

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.

If you drive drunk or drugged, you not only put your life and the lives of others at risk, you could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees. The average drinking and driving arrest costs up to $10,000.

This special enforcement period runs from Friday, June 30, 2023, and through 3 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.