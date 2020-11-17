State Police identify homicide victim from Rome hotel

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at a hotel in Rome on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Benjamin J. Davis, 28, of Milton. An autopsy performed by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office found that the official cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

On Sunday, Davis was taken to Rome Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.