State police identify victims in Watertown shooting, suspect died due to self-inflicted wounds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have confirmed that two people were shot and killed by a gunman, who later took his own life while being tracked down by police.
News broke Wednesday afternoon when state troopers and Watertown police were called to a horrific scene at the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency, located on Clinton Street.
The suspect, 55-year-old Barry Stewart of Carthage fled the scene. Police alerted the public with his photo and a picture of his truck, saying he was considered armed and dangerous.
NewsChannel 9 research discovered that Stewart was previously employed as an associate broker at Bridgeview Real Estate.
The search for Stewart came to halt in Franklin County, about 100 miles from the shooting scene. Troopers were ready to pull Stewart over when he veered off the road. When police caught up, they found Stewart with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.
State police have identified the two victims as Maxine M. Quigg, 50 from Wellesley Island, NY and Terence M. O’Brien, 53 from Black River, NY. Both individuals worked at the Bridgeview Real Estate Agency.
This is the type of thing we far too frequently see on the national news. We never think it could happen in the City of Watertown, but today it did. This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence. My heart breaks for the victims, their families and our entire community who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown.STATEMENT FROM CITY OF WATERTOWN MAYOR JEFF SMITH
Mayor Smith says he knew Maxine and Terry and says both were dedicated to serving their community.
Terry was a retired corrections officer and a coach for many young athletes.
Maxine was an ICU nurse before moving on to real estate.
Both leave behind a spouse and children.
The mayor says in the days and weeks to come, the community will need to lean on one another to mourn this tragedy. See his full statement below.
The investigation to find exactly what happened and why continues.
CITY OF WATERTOWN MAYOR JEFF SMITH
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 28, 2021
STATEMENT FROM CITY OF WATERTOWN MAYOR JEFF SMITH
Tonight, my heart is heavy after learning that we have lost two of the nicest, most decent, generous and community-minded people I have ever known, Maxine Quigg and Terry O’Brien. Words cannot begin to express the deep sympathy I have for both the Quigg and O’Brien families.
As I stated earlier, this is the type of thing we far too frequently see on the national news. We never think it could happen in the City of Watertown, but today it did. This is an unspeakable, senseless tragedy, where two innocent people were gunned down in a vicious act of violence. My heart breaks for Maxine and Terry, their families, friends and our entire community, who I know share in my disbelief that this could happen here in Watertown.
This is a tragedy that will be deeply felt by many people, as Maxine and Terry were both so well known and loved in our community. For me, just like it is for many others, this is a personal, devastating loss.
Terry and I were childhood friends who worked together in high school and in college at Doldo Brothers. We spent countless days together at Patsy and Jean Doldo’s—our “second home.” Terry and I were housemates for a period of time in the early 1990’s and shared countless memories and laughs throughout the years. A retired Corrections Officer, Terry ’s passion was serving others. That includes young athletes who he coached throughout the years. My heart goes out to the loved ones he leaves behind, including his wife Paige and children Leland and Gabriella, as well as his parents and siblings John, Joe, Watertown City Police Department Sergeant Dennis O’Brien and his sister Mary.
Maxine leaves behind a loving, devoted husband, Dr. Joe Quigg and two wonderful children, Connor and Kennedy. I had the pleasure of meeting Maxine two decades ago when my wife, Milly, worked at the Samaritan Medical Center emergency room with her husband. What would follow was a long friendship with Maxine and Joe that I am truly grateful for. Not only was Maxine a great friend to me and so many others, she was an extremely devoted member of her community. From her career beginnings as an Intensive Care Unit nurse to her most recent role in real estate, her life’s work was helping people. Her generosity and willingness to help others extended beyond her regular workday to volunteer roles with a number of local organizations including the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, Northern New York Community Foundation and the Watertown Family YMCA.
In the days and weeks to come, members of our community will need to lean on each other as we all mourn this senseless tragedy. I ask that you join me in remembering Maxine and Terry and in keeping their family and friends in your continued thoughts and prayers in the difficult days ahead.