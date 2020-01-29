State Police in Ithaca searching for wanted man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Ithaca are searching for Timothy Schofield after he failed to appear in the City of Ithaca Court.

According to State Police, Schofield is wanted for criminal possession of stolen property and for providing a false written statement after he was arrested in September for having a stolen car.

Schofield is 36 years old, is 5’5 weighing 155 lbs, and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Schofield’s whereabouts should contact New York State Police at 607-247-4441 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

