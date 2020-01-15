State Police in Ithaca searching for wanted man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are searching for Julian Jones, who is now wanted by the New York State Police.

According to State Police, Jones is wanted for criminal trespass after failing to appear in the Ithaca Town Court following a 2019 arrest after allegedly entering an Ithaca apartment through a window then breaking several items inside.

Jones is a 25-year-old male standing at about 5’8 weighing 148 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Jones should contact the New York State Police at (607) 347–4440 or email Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

