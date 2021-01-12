State Police in Oneida County still investigating Town of Eaton cold case from 1958

TOWN OF EATON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On September 22, 1958, Ernest Chaney was working as a gas station attendant and living at the Gulf service station on US-20 in the Town of Eaton.

That night, a motorist stopped for gas around 1:30 a.m. and found the lights on at the station, but no one to fill his car. When the motorist went inside he found Chaney unresponsive on the floor of an oil storage room with wounds to the back of his head and a lot of blood.

He was transported to the Hamilton Community Memorial Hospital that night and then later transferred to Syracuse Memorial Hospital. Chaney died from his injuries on October 2, 1958.

Chaney’s murder is still unsolved today. State Police in Oneida continue to investigate this incident.

Through investigation, police believe Chaney went outside to attend to a customer that night at 1 a.m. and while he worked to add oil to the engine of an east-facing car that was parked on the north side of the gas pumps, that he was hit in the back of his head with a blunt object.

Chaney was hit 9 times and his wallet was stolen. He had $80 on him. There was no evidence that the suspect took any other money or anything else from inside the gas station. The weapon was never located either.

Many leads over the years have been followed up by police, but the case remains open. The Gulf service station went out of business but its remnants remain on the south side of Route 20, just west of the State Route 46 intersection.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the New York State Police in Oneida at 315-366-6000. All calls can remain confidential.

Jeff Kulikowsky interviewed Trooper Jack Keller about this case back in 2016.