State Police increasing presence for Super Bowl weekend

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — If you are out for Super Bowl weekend, expect to see extra patrols and sobriety checkpoints as part of the New York State Police’s STOP-DWI initiative.

State troopers are partnering with local law enforcement agencies from Saturday, February 1 until Monday, February 3 to crack down on drunk and reckless driving.

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest days of the year for friends to get together, and law enforcement agencies want to make sure everyone is doing so safely.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the entire year, and I am encouraging New Yorkers to enjoy it responsibly,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “It is simple: If you are drinking, do not get behind the wheel. New York has zero tolerance for drunk driving, and our police will be aggressively enforcing the law this weekend to keep New Yorkers safe.”

According to New York State Police, during last year’s STOP-DWI Super Bowl campaign State Police arrested 139 people for impaired driving and issued 7,891 total tickets.

A fine of $10,000 and seven years in prison is the maximum penalty for a driving impaired conviction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports more than 10,511 people were killed in alcohol-impaired crashes in the U.S. in 2018, that’s roughly 30 people each day.

More from NewsChannel 9: