State police investigate a shooting near Sylvan Beach

TOWN OF VIENNA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a shooting that took place just outside Sylvan Beach in the town of Vienna.

State troopers responded to a shooting call at residence on State Route 13 near McClanathan Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There they found a 42 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was taken to Oneida Hospital, and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital.

Troopers report the victim is expected to survived, and that a suspect is in custody. More details are expected to be released later Tuesday.