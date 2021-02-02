State police investigate a shooting near Sylvan Beach

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF VIENNA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a shooting that took place just outside Sylvan Beach in the town of Vienna.

State troopers responded to a shooting call at residence on State Route 13 near McClanathan Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There they found a 42 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. The victim was taken to Oneida Hospital, and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital.

Troopers report the victim is expected to survived, and that a suspect is in custody. More details are expected to be released later Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected