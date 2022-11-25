VICTOR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to a fatal ATV accident on November 24, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the town of Victor.

New York State Troopers learned that a 64-year-old man from Eagle Bay was hunting and driving an ATV near a relative’s residence on Thanksgiving and failed to return.

After multiple attempts to contact him by phone, relatives went to look for him and found his body deceased under the ATV.

The body was removed by the Ontario County Coroner and sent to Geneva General Hospital for an autopsy.

The death is still under investigation.