Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Town of Williamson

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, one person was found dead on Lake Road in the Town of Williamson after a serious motorcycle crash on Sunday.

State Police say they responded to Lake Road near Bear Swamp Road at approximately 1:04 p.m. on Sunday.

Police reported after a preliminary investigation that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Lake Road when he/she left the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle and was killed.

According to police, that stretch of Lake Road will be closed for a few hours during the investigation.

NewsChannel 9 will update the story if more details become available.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected