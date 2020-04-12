State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Town of Williamson

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, one person was found dead on Lake Road in the Town of Williamson after a serious motorcycle crash on Sunday.
State Police say they responded to Lake Road near Bear Swamp Road at approximately 1:04 p.m. on Sunday.
Police reported after a preliminary investigation that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Lake Road when he/she left the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle and was killed.
According to police, that stretch of Lake Road will be closed for a few hours during the investigation.
NewsChannel 9 will update the story if more details become available.
