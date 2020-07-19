Weedsport man killed while driving classic car in Oneida County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

REMSEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating after a one-vehicle crash resulted in a man’s death Saturday afternoon.

According to State Police, troopers responded to Joslyn Road in Remsen at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

An investigation later revealed that Richard Palazzoli, 74 of Weedsport, was traveling west on Joslyn Road in a 1970 Pontiac GTO. Palazzoli eventually lost control of the vehicle, drove off the shoulder and struck a tree. 

Palazzoli was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where he later died. 

State Police continue to investigate this incident.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected