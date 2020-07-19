Weedsport man killed while driving classic car in Oneida County

REMSEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating after a one-vehicle crash resulted in a man’s death Saturday afternoon.

According to State Police, troopers responded to Joslyn Road in Remsen at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday.

An investigation later revealed that Richard Palazzoli, 74 of Weedsport, was traveling west on Joslyn Road in a 1970 Pontiac GTO. Palazzoli eventually lost control of the vehicle, drove off the shoulder and struck a tree.

Palazzoli was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital where he later died.

State Police continue to investigate this incident.