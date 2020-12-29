State Police investigate ‘swatting’ incident, involving 77-year-old Herkimer resident

SCHUYLER, N.Y. (WUTR) — Early this morning, around 3:47 a.m., Utica Police and Oneida County 911 received a bizarre call.

The caller identified himself as Casey Hernandez and claimed that he just killed his mother with a gunshot to the face because he had been suffering from depression. The caller then went on to tell police that he also had his younger sisters held hostage in the bathroom and that the same was going to happen to them. The caller also claimed that he had a pipe bomb in his possession.

After making these claims and threatening more harm, the caller gave 911 dispatchers false addresses in Utica. When the caller was asked to be more specific or to identify near-by landmarks, the caller claimed to be new to the area and could not provide further information on their location.

The dispatchers were eventually able to locate the address on Blossvale Road, which is actually in the Town of Schuyler in Herkimer County. New York State Police deployed its Special Operations Response Team (S.O.R.T.), the Bomb Disposal Unit (B.D.U.), Crisis Negotiators, and The Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to the scene.

When police arrived at the address that was provided, officers attempted to contact whoever was inside, but there was no response. After several more attempts, an elderly 77-year-old woman finally answered the phone and then exited the residence. The woman told police that she lives there alone, that there was nothing wrong inside, and that she did not know anyone by the name Casey Hernandez. State police then cleared the home and confirmed everything was alright.

State Police BCI in Herkimer are still investigating but have determined that this was a ‘swatting’ incident and there is no real harm to the resident or anyone else in the area.

If you know the individual involved or have any information about this incident, you can contact New York State Police at (315) 366-6077 or by email at dpio@troopers.ny.gov