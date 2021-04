OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are investigating a head-on crash that happened on State Route 48 in the Town of Granby.

Police say Michael A. Bennett, 31, of Oswego, was traveling north on State Route 48 on Wednesday when he crossed over into the opposite lane and struck a vehicle being driven by Danielle M. Cole, 47, from Hannibal.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.