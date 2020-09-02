State Police investigating after car hits sanitation worker in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a crash that involved a car and a sanitation worker Wednesday morning.
According to State Police, at approximately 8:05 a.m. a BMW was traveling south on Caughdenoy Road when a garbage truck stopped in the northbound lane.
Police say a sanitation worker walked across the street to collect trash from a house, and the BMW driver was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian didn’t see the BMW coming and walked into its path.
