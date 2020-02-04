State police investigating after woman’s body found off Route 104 in Sodus

SODUS N.Y. (WROC) — State Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch in Wayne County.

State Route 104 near Redman Road in Sodus was closed in both directions while officials investigated, but the roadway reopened to traffic around 6 p.m.

State police officials say they received a call at 2:50 p.m. for the report of a body found near 104 and Redman. When troopers arrived on scene they discovered the body of a deceased female.

Officials say the woman was 64-year-old Sodus resident Annie Gilley.

“It’s a scene, we don’t know if it’s a crime scene or not, but it’s certainly a scene,” said New York State Police Troop E Public Information Officer Mark O’Donnell. “We’re not going to rule anything out.”

Traffic being routed off Rt 104 in Sodus to Towline Road as New York State Police investigate “A body of a deceased female” @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RtRrL0bicC — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) February 3, 2020

The Wayne County corner removed the body and will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death, officials say.

“We don’t believe there’s any foul play at this point, but it’s real early so we don’t rule anything out,” O’Donnell said.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with any information in regards to this incident to contact state police.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we have a crew at the scene and will continue to update this developing story.