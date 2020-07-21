State Police investigating crash on County Route 14 in Town of Granby

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Oswego County are investigating a crash on County Route 14 in the Town of Granby.
Police said a driver was heading north when they hit the back of a tractor-trailer legally parked on the shoulder of the roadway.
The driver was taken to Upstate University Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No tickets have been issued at this point.
