TOWN OF CLAYTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Horseheads man has been identified as the driver and victim of a deadly crash in the Town of Clayton on Aug. 5.

DNA testing conducted by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that 25-year-old Kenneth B. Faulkner of Horseheads was killed after crashing into a large tree near 17643 County Route 181.

State Police were dispatched to the area around 4:38 a.m. on Aug. 5 where the Clayton Fire Department arrived to help put out the truck which was on fire and burning for a long period of time.

According to State Police, it appeared that Faulkner was driving eastbound on County Route 181 when he crossed into the westbound lane, drove off the roadway, struck a wooden fence, and ultimately struck a large tree.

The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to become engulfed in fire, say State Police.

After Clayton Fire Department put out the fire, Faulkner’s human remains were located in the driver area of the truck.

The investigation is continuing.