WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are investigating the cause of a fatal rollover crash in the Lewis County town of Diana on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, October 12, state police responded to State Route 3 for the call of accident. A 2004 International garbage truck, operated by 35-year-old Shawn Cummins from Carthage was traveling south on State Route 3 when he lost control after the rear right tire failed.

The truck crossed the northbound lane, exited the roadway on the eastern shoulder and overturned on the driver’s side. Cummins was found unconscious without a pulse and transported to Carthage Area Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old passenger, Ian Pierce of Natural Bridge sustained back injuries and was transported to Carthage Area Hospital for further evaluation.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Natural Bridge Fire and Ambulance and the Harrisville Fire Department.