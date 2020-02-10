Syracuse woman dies Monday morning in crash on Thruway

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal rollover crash on the Thruway southbound near Exit 22 Monday morning. Troopers have identified the woman killed in the crash as Dakisha Brown, 44, of Syracuse.

State Police said the one-car crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. at mile marker 137.3 on I-87 southbound.

New York State Troopers, the local fire department, traffic safety, Thruway maintenance, and Emergency Medical Serviced responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

