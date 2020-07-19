State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Cortlandville Saturday night

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday night in the town of Cortlandville.
According to State Police, troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on I-81 South at approximately 8 p.m.
Police say the crash was fatal, killing one person, and no other vehicles were involved.
The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.
State Police continue to investigate the incident.
