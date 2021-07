LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- State police are investigating a head-on crash in the Town of Lysander this afternoon.

Car involved in head-on crash

According to Onondaga County emergency dispatchers, the crash was a possible rollover, and it happened just after 5 p.m. Four ambulances responded to the scene near Speach Drive.

There is no word on injuries, check back here for updates as they are made available.