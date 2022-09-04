HASTINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, New York State Police responded to a reported shooting in Hastings. An investigation showed that a man shot his brother and then himself.

Troopers responded to the home on Speach Drive at about 1 p.m. Police say they found two individuals dead from apparent gun shot wounds. During a preliminary investigation, police found 27-year-old Colin B. Teeter shot and killed his brother, 30-year-old Kyle R. Teeter, with a rifle and then shot himself inside the home.

The parents of Colin Teeter and Kyle Teeter were outside the home when the incident happened, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.