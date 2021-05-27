State Police investigating report of body washing ashore on Owasco Lake

OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that State Police are investigating a report of a body washing ashore Thursday evening.

The call first went out around 6:16pm along the 6700 block of East Lake Road in the Town of Owasco. Dispatchers say that a caller claimed a dead body washed ashore in that general vicinity.

New York State Police are the lead agency in the investigation. NewsChannel 9 has reached out to State Police for more details.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

