Correction: The initial post has this as the Town of Lysander. It has been corrected to the Town of Van Buren.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are investigating what they are classifying as a homicide at a Village Green apartment in the Town of Van Buren.

The address they’re investigating is at 684 Idlewood Lane located in Village Green.

According to New York State Police, the call initially came in as a domestic incident at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers say the daughter of the victim arrived at apartment 684 to check on her mother at which point the mother was found to be deceased.

Troopers and sheriff’s deputies are looking for more evidence and say the death is considered suspicious.

The mother lives at the apartment with the son. The son has been taken in for questioning but is not yet a suspect.

Police say there are treating the death as a homicide.

This a developing story, we’ll provide updates as we get them.

